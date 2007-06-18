Ad
EU treaty rifts remain after deal on name and symbols

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, LUXEMBOURG,

EU foreign ministers have agreed on how the new EU treaty should be presented – it should not be called a constitution, and not contain symbols such as an EU flag – but key divisions on the substance of the text remain unresolved.

"Of course we don't have a guarantee of the success we are all hoping for and that we are all intensively working for will actually come about," German foreign minister Frank Walter Steinmeier said after talks with EU counterparts in Luxembourg on Sunday (17 J...

