Business booming in Czech fake news industry

As the forces loyal to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan were battling the attempted coup in July 2016, Czech president Milos Zeman was following the dramatic developments on TV.
However, Zeman did not choose a mainstream channel to find out what was going on.
His spokesman posted a photo on Twitter that showed Zeman watching RT, the international television network funded by the Russian government. RT stands accused by numerous critics of spreading Russian propaganda.\n Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here