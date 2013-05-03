Ad
euobserver
'I am not a feminist. Rather an interesting case,' says Merkel (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Merkel: 'I don't feel like I'm chancellor when cooking'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Chancellor Angela Merkel is not renowned for her humour and skills in smalltalk.

And yet the people who filled the Maxim Gorki theatre in Berlin on Thursday (2 May) were surprised to discover a light-hearted self-confident Merkel who could talk about those moments when she forgets she's a chancellor.

"Of course there are such moments. I don't feel like a chancellor when I'm stirring the (cooking) pot," she said, at the event organised women's magazine Brigitte.

Asked if she...

