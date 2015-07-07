Ad
'We are 18 with the same money, so everybody must be responsible show solidarity,' Merkel said (Photo: Consilium.europa.eu)

Euro leaders expect Tsipras to make concessions

by Eric Maurice, ATHENS,

Most eurozone leaders coming to Brussels for an emergency summit on Tuesday (7 July) are likely to maintain a tough line when Greek PM Alexis Tsipras presents his new bailout proposal.

According to an EU source quoted by Greece's Kathimerini, 16 out of 18 of Tsipras' colleagues around the table are in favour of letting Greece leave the eurozone.

Only France and Italy appear ready to accept Tsipras’ demands on debt relief and investments.

"There is no taboo on debt, on resche...

