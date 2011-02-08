MEPs vent fury at Van Rompuy over Franco-German plan

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday (8 February) was confronted with an avalanche of criticism from MEPs for allegedly letting France and Germany run the show when it comes to economic governance of the eurozone, at the expense of other member states and EU institutions.

The heated discussions revolved around the "Pact for Competitiveness" drafted by France and Germany and circulated in an informal way a few days before an EU leaders meeting last Friday. The six-poin...