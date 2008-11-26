Ad
euobserver

France to propose EU sports finance rules

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union sports ministers are set to consider French proposals for EU regulation of professional sports club financing later this week.

The French EU presidency is to unveil at a meeting of the ministers in Biarritz on Thursday (27 November) and Friday its plans to reform European sporting governance in a move that UK Tories are criticising as approaching a sports "super-regulator."

Paris would like to see implemented at the European level a body modelled on France's nationa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections