Ad
euobserver
Piotr Serafin, the EU budget commissioner on NGOs: 'There is no fraud. There has never been fraud.' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Commission defends NGO funding amid far-right attacks

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Civil society groups did not commit fraud with EU funds, according to the European Commission.

"There is no fraud. There has never been fraud," said Piotr Serafin, the EU budget and anti-fraud commissioner, earlier this week, at the Strasbourg plenary session of MEPs.

His comments come a...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU auditors criticise lack of transparency in NGO funding
Why defunding NGOs would lock in a European 'Greenwash' Deal
MEPs vote for transparency, despite EPP secret ballot
Piotr Serafin, the EU budget commissioner on NGOs: 'There is no fraud. There has never been fraud.' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections