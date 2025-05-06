Ad
euobserver
ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos: 'Our main tool to conduct monetary policy are interest rates'. Which may well be true, but is not without cost, nor clear to be effective (Photo: ECB)

Analysis

Portugal retreat sees call for ECB to update 'ineffective' inflation policy

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Central bankers will gather for their annual retreat in Portugal on Tuesday (6 May) and Wednesday. 

On the agenda is the first policy review since 2021; an ideal moment to take stock of inflation policies after prices surged to a 40-year high in 2022. 

One might expect that, af...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

ECB faces new demand to improve climate policies
ECB vice-president: trade uncertainty now higher than under Covid
ECB lowers rate to 2.5% — amid market turbulence
ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos: 'Our main tool to conduct monetary policy are interest rates'. Which may well be true, but is not without cost, nor clear to be effective (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections