Participation in the Irish referendum was 53.13 percent (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels calls for Lisbon treaty ratification to continue

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission has called for ratification of the Lisbon treaty to continue, despite the No result in Ireland's referendum.

"This vote should not be seen as a vote against the EU… [It] has not solved the problems which the Lisbon Treaty is designed to solve," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said in Brussels on Friday (13 June).

"The ratification process is made up of 27 national processes, 18 Member States have already approved the Treaty, and the European Commi...

