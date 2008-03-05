Brussels sees 2008 as 'decisive' for the Balkans

Brussels has said that this year could be "decisive" for the western Balkan countries and their EU path, if they implement certain reforms.

If Bosnia and Herzegovina fulfils its political conditions, including the adoption of a state-level political reform, it "should be able to sign" a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) – a first step towards EU membership – in April, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn reaffirmed when presenting a paper on the western Balkans published b...