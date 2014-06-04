Ad
euobserver
Stubb is in the running to become Finland's next PM (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Finnish politics face turbulence

EU Political
by Mikael Brunila, Helsinki,

The past months have been tumultuous in Finnish politics with major changes in the composition of the sitting government and now open discussion about early elections.

In April, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen announced that he would leave his place in the government and his position as chair of the National Coalition Party.

Whoever becomes the next chair of the party following the party congress later this month will be the next prime minister of Finland. Among the anticipated winn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Much ado about Greece in Finnish EU elections
Finnish nationalist MP stirs immigration debate
Stubb is in the running to become Finland's next PM (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections