Finnish politics face turbulence

The past months have been tumultuous in Finnish politics with major changes in the composition of the sitting government and now open discussion about early elections.
In April, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen announced that he would leave his place in the government and his position as chair of the National Coalition Party.
Whoever becomes the next chair of the party following the party congress later this month will be the next prime minister of Finland. Among the anticipated winn...
