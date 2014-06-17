Ad
Socialist MEPs want Commission hopeful Jean Claude Juncker to back Matteo Renzi's plans on the EU's budget rules, in exchange for their support. (Photo: Carlo Nidasio)

Loosen EU budget rules in return for support, Socialists tell Juncker

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Europe’s centre-left forces are warning that Jean-Claude Juncker will have to support a loosening of the EU’s budgetary rules in exchange for their backing him for the European Commission presidency.

Outgoing Socialist group leader Hannes Swoboda on Tuesday (17 June) suggested EU leaders would likely nominate the former Luxembourg PM as a candidate for the post, commenting that “we will negotiate on a programme with Juncker”.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

