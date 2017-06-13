Ad
Earlier this month demonstrators protested against the NGO law in Budapest (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungary's NGOs to fight crackdown law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Dozens of civil society groups in Hungary pledged to fight a controversial legislation passed by parliament on Tuesday (13 June) and is seen as a crackdown on foreign-funded NGOs.

The new law, passed by 130 Yes votes, and 44 No votes, will force NGOs that receive more than €24,000 in a year from a foreign donor to register as a “foreign-funded organisation”, otherwise they will be forced to closed down.

