Germany is defending EU taxpayers, minister says

Germany's tough bargaining and reluctance in approving first the Greek, then the eurozone bail-out are helping Europe, as unconditional 'quick money' would have turned out to be even more expensive for taxpayers, according to German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere.

"We think that spending money too early is too expensive. The leap from individual solutions to systemic solutions – what we did during the banking crisis and now with the euro – is a very difficult decision. If you take...