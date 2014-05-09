UK is EU's 'special' case, Barroso says

The UK is Europe's "special" case, and EU leaders should find ways to accommodate its "specificity", Jose Manuel Barroso has said.

In a speech at the Humboldt university in Berlin on Thursday (8 May) where he set out his legacy and thoughts for the EU's future, the outgoing European Commission President stated that "for historical, geopolitical and economic reasons the case of the UK may be seen as a special one".

"I passionately believe that Europe is stronger with the UK as its ...