Austrian flags: Vlimsky said black African, Turkish and Arab people are 'kulturfern' (Photo: Dmitry Shakin)

PR man heads Austria's Freedom Party election list

by Florian Peschl, Vienna,

A 47-year-old PR consultant has taken over at the top of the EU election list for Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) after his predecessor, Andreas Moelzer, stepped down over racist remarks.

Harald Vilimsky, who is a confidante of FPOe leader Heinz-Christian Strache, wants to focus on national issues but does not advocate Austria's withdrawal from the EU.

While he is clearly against Turkish membership of the EU and has socially conservative views (he does not think same-sex ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

