The next potential referendum could target Canada and US trade agreements (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Dutch will vote on EU-Ukraine treaty

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Netherlands will hold a referendum on the EU-Ukraine association agreement, the Dutch electoral council confirmed on Wednesday (14 October).

It said it had verified the validity of the signatures collected by a citizens' petition.

It received 472,849 requests for the referendum. Base on a sample, it determined that 90.6 percent, or 427,939 of the requests, are valid.

“With this, the legal threshold [of 300,000 required signatures] has been passed amply, so a referendum ...

