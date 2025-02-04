Looser fiscal rules on the table as EU ramps up defence

National leaders met in Brussels for an informal summit on Monday (3 February) to discuss ways to boost its defence capabilities.
The EU is looking to ramp up its defence spending, with estimates of what is needed ranging up to €500bn in the next decade.
Because it was an informal summi...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
