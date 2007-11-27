Ad
euobserver
Kosovo - The international community has not found an exit strategy yet (Photo: UN Photo/Ferdi Limani)

International community needs 'exit strategy' in Kosovo, OSCE official says

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The international community should focus on finding an "exit strategy" for Kosovo and handing power back to the locals instead of wondering what else it can do in the province, the head of the OSCE mission in Kosovo has said.

"Yes of course, you can always do more, everywhere in the world. But it's very dangerous because we are overstretching the limit of the capacity of our governments to spend more money, to send more people [etc.]," Swiss diplomat Tim Guldimann told a conference orga...

