Polish women rebel against abortion law

Thousands of Polish women are set to strike on Monday (3 October) against a proposal to further restrict their right to abortion.

Some say they will form a human chain around the Palace of Culture in an effort to reclaim the “phallic symbol of Warsaw”. Others threatened to withdraw all their savings from banks. Women cyclists have vowed to block the streets of Wroclaw.

Companies, universities and city councils including Czestochowa, Gdansk, Lodz, Poznan and Warsaw have given fema...