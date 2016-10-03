Ad
euobserver
Black protest in Paris, on Saturday 1 October. (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Polish women rebel against abortion law

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Thousands of Polish women are set to strike on Monday (3 October) against a proposal to further restrict their right to abortion.

Some say they will form a human chain around the Palace of Culture in an effort to reclaim the “phallic symbol of Warsaw”. Others threatened to withdraw all their savings from banks. Women cyclists have vowed to block the streets of Wroclaw.

Companies, universities and city councils including Czestochowa, Gdansk, Lodz, Poznan and Warsaw have given fema...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Irish and Polish people march for abortion
Poland 'changing for the worse' for Muslims and refugees
Black protest in Paris, on Saturday 1 October. (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections