euobserver
Protestors in Budapest last year demonstrating against the NGO law (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungarian and Polish NGOs urge EU funds against crackdown

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Civil society groups under attack in Hungary and Poland urged the EU on Tuesday (9 January) to set up a fund geared towards NGOs that are protecting European values in member states.

NGOs in the two central European countries, where what Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban once boasted was 'illiberal democracy' has taken a hold, have called for the creation of a so-called "European Values Instrument" that would support civil society groups that are promoting democracy, human rights a...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

