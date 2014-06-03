Ad
6.6 million more people at risk of poverty or social exclusion today when compared to 2008 (Photo: EUobserver)

Austerity measures destroying EU social model: report

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Austerity measures meant to pull Europe out of the crisis have put some 800,000 children into poverty.

The findings, among others, are detailed in a 357-page World Social Protection report out Tuesday (3 June) by the Geneva-based UN agency, the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“The achievements of the European social model, which dramatically reduced poverty and promoted prosperity in the period following the Second World War, have been eroded by short-term adjustment ref...

