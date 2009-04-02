Ad
The bill bans discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sexual orientation, belief or religion (Photo: European Commission)

EU anti-discrimination bill gets the green light

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (2 April) passed a bill banning discrimination against people on the basis of age, disability, sexual orientation, belief or religion in the areas of education, social security, health care and goods and services.

The draft law was passed on Thursday (2 April) by 363 votes in favour and 226 against after the left wing and liberal MEPs clubbed together to back the legislation. Many centre-right MEPs were against the proposal saying it would lead to too...

EU Political
EU Political
