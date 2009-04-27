EU health ministers scramble as swine flu hits Europe

The Czech EU presidency has called an emergency meeting of the bloc's health ministers to take place "in all probability" on Thursday afternoon (30 April), as Spain on Monday confirmed the first case of swine flu in Europe.

The news came after Mexican health secretary Jose Angel Cordova said on Sunday that the number of suspected cases of people with the flu strain in his country had reached 1,614, with more than 100 suspected and 20 confirmed fatalities so far.

The United States ...