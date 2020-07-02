Merkel warns of gaps as Germany takes EU helm

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that EU countries are still "far apart" in negotiations on the coronavirus recovery fund and the bloc's long-term budget.
Merkel was speaking to German legislators on Wednesday (1 July) as Germany took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months.\n \nMerkel will try to bridge the gap between member states at the summit of EU leaders on 17-18 July in Brussels on the planned €750b...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
