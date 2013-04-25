Italy hopes young, new PM will break deadlock

Italy nominated Enrico Letta as its new Prime Minister on Wednesday (24 April) in a move it hopes will end a two-month parliamentary deadlock.
"The country is waiting for a government. Everyone knows this is situation that cannot go on like this," Letta said.
The prime-minister-designate is the deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic party (PD). At 46, he would be Italy’s youngest prime minister in 25 years.
The 87-year old Giorgio Napolitano, elected President over the ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
