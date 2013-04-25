Italy hopes young, new PM will break deadlock

Italy nominated Enrico Letta as its new Prime Minister on Wednesday (24 April) in a move it hopes will end a two-month parliamentary deadlock.

"The country is waiting for a government. Everyone knows this is situation that cannot go on like this," Letta said.

The prime-minister-designate is the deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic party (PD). At 46, he would be Italy’s youngest prime minister in 25 years.

The 87-year old Giorgio Napolitano, elected President over the ...