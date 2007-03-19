EU development commissioner to take unpaid leave

EU humanitarian aid and development commissioner Louis Michel will take a one-month unpaid leave of absence from the European Commission while seeking to re-enter politics in his native country Belgium.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso agreed to relieve Mr Michel of his duties as commissioner as of 12 May "so he can be a candidate for his party in the next legislative elections in Belgium" on June 10, the EU executive said in a statement on Saturday (17 March).

Mr Michel -...