EU development commissioner to take unpaid leave

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU humanitarian aid and development commissioner Louis Michel will take a one-month unpaid leave of absence from the European Commission while seeking to re-enter politics in his native country Belgium.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso agreed to relieve Mr Michel of his duties as commissioner as of 12 May "so he can be a candidate for his party in the next legislative elections in Belgium" on June 10, the EU executive said in a statement on Saturday (17 March).

Mr Michel -...

