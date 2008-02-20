Ad
CSU politician Peter Gauweiler and chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo: peter-gauweiler.de)

EU treaty ratification may be delayed in Germany

by Honor Mahony,

Formal ratification of the EU treaty in Germany may be delayed, meaning the bloc's biggest member state would not sign off the treaty in time for it to come into force across all member states at the beginning of 2009 as planned.

According to a report in German daily Die Welt, politicians from the Left Party as well as Peter Gauweiler, a centre-right politician from one of governing parties -the CSU - are examining the text of the EU treaty to see if they can bring a case before the cou...

