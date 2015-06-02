Public shaming could help EU to pass tax laws

Member states can be made to move on issues of common tax policy through a combination of political deftness and public shaming, says a former EU tax commissioner.

Italian senator Mario Monti, the commissioner responsible for tax issues in the late 1990s, on Monday (1 June) advised members of a special European Parliament committee looking into tax breaks for multinationals that those hoping for more EU tax policies need to use "reassurance" and "embarrassment".

Looking back to 19...