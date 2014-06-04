Ad
euobserver
Gudrun Schyman - credited with making it obligatory for all Swedish politicians to be feminists (Photo: Lars Lundqvist)

Swedish Feminist party's EP seat due to larger-than-life leader

EU Political
by Ylva Nilsson, Stockholm,

The success of the Feminist Initiative (FI) in gaining one seat in the European Parliament – or 5.49 percent of the Swedish votes – is credited entirely to its leader: Gudrun Schyman.

She became a public figure in 1993 when she took over as leader of the Left party (the former Communist party), shocking its members with her high heels, red lips and insistence that they were now a feminist party.

Her many critics were silenced by the fact that she swiftly doubled the party's repr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Immigration not a topic for Swedish mainstream parties
Gudrun Schyman - credited with making it obligatory for all Swedish politicians to be feminists (Photo: Lars Lundqvist)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections