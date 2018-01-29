New HQ of EU medicines agency opens eight months after Brexit

The new office in Amsterdam which will house the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit will not be ready before November 2019, the Dutch government said on Monday (29 January).

The Dutch authorities have arranged a temporary office, which EMA executive director Guido Rasi said was "not ideal".

The EMA relocation from London to the Dutch capital was the result of months-long lobbying and a race between 19 cities, which was finally decided in a nail-biting finale by a drawing...