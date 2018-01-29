Ad
euobserver
The European Medicines Agency will temporarily work out of an office near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk train station (Photo: Franklin Heijnen)

New HQ of EU medicines agency opens eight months after Brexit

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The new office in Amsterdam which will house the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit will not be ready before November 2019, the Dutch government said on Monday (29 January).

The Dutch authorities have arranged a temporary office, which EMA executive director Guido Rasi said was "not ideal".

The EMA relocation from London to the Dutch capital was the result of months-long lobbying and a race between 19 cities, which was finally decided in a nail-biting finale by a drawing...

