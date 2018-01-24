A new dynamic on the Macedonia name issue

Is 2018 the year that will see a breakthrough in the disagreement between Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the latter's official name - one of Europe's longstanding political standoffs?

FYROM is referred to as the 'Republic of Macedonia' in the country's constitution and recognised as such by most countries.

But Greece objects to this official appellation, which it feels creates erroneous impressions about the history and legacy of ancient Macedon...