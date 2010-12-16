Ad
euobserver
Abortion is still banned in Ireland, Malta and Poland (Photo: kton25)

Human rights court slams Irish abortion law

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Ireland failed to implement a woman's constitutional right to an abortion where her life was in danger and ordered Dublin to pay damages and alter its law - a move which may have wider implications on the country's tense relationship with the EU.

The Strasbourg-based court found that Ireland had not respected the constitutional rights of a Lithuanian woman, who wanted to have an abortion because of her cancer, but could not find any Iris...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

