Ad
euobserver
Several MEPs booed them and shouted 'shame' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commission booed over choice of axed laws

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

It was supposed to be a "cleaning-the-desk" exercise.\n \nDraft laws that are obsolete or watered down beyond recognition will be binned, while only laws that are “really necessary” will be put forward – resulting in 23 proposals for the coming year with the priority being the creation of an investment fund meant to attract €315bn worth of private and public money across Europe.

But when EU commission president Jea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

British EU commissioner causes controversy on banking reform
EU's 2015 to-do list: Tax, economic integration, GMOs
Several MEPs booed them and shouted 'shame' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections