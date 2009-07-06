Ad
euobserver
Gerb, led by Mr Borisov, also won the European elections in Bulgaria last month (Photo: Gerb.bg)

Centre-right wins landslide victory in Bulgarian elections

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Bulgaria's Socialist-led coalition government suffered a severe blow in the general elections on Sunday (5 July), which saw a high turnout and a clear-cut victory for the centre-right opposition Gerb party of Sofia mayor Boiko Borisov.

Gerb, or Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria, had nearly 40 percent (39.7%) of the votes with almost all ballots counted on Monday morning, the Central Electoral Commission said on its website.

The Socialists came second with barely 17...

EU Political
EU Political
