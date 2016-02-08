Hungary, Poland say 'more talks' needed on UK deal

Hungary and Poland said Monday (8 February) that most of British prime minister David Cameron’s proposals for EU reform are acceptable, but more talks are needed on some issues, and pledged to stand together in political and economic matters.
“We have discussed the changes proposed by Britain and we said that we agree with most of their proposals, but there are some points where more talks are needed” Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban told a joint press conference with the Polish p...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
