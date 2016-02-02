EU and US agree data 'Privacy Shield'

The European Union and the United States have agreed on new rules that will allow American companies like Google or Facebook to process personal data from European citizens. The deal will replace the so-called Safe Harbour agreement which was annulled by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) last year.
The European Commission announced the deal at a press conference in Strasbourg on Tuesday (2 February).
“We have agreed with our US partners a new framework that will ensure the right...
