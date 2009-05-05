Ad
euobserver
Zagreb - Croatia sees the commission proposal as a "take it or leave it" one. (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia accepts EU proposal for border dispute arbitration

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Zagreb has accepted EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn's latest proposal aimed at solving the lengthy border dispute between Croatia and Slovenia, currently blocking Croatia's EU membership talks.

"We will inform Olli Rehn in the next 24 hours. Essentially, we are accepting this proposal," Croatian president Stjepan Mesic said after a meeting with Prime Minister Ivo Sanader and the leaders of the political parties in Zagreb.

"This was a 'take it or leave it' proposal. And we c...

euobserver

