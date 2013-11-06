Schulz named 'candidate designate' for commission post

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz Wednesday (6 November) became the first politician to formally begin campaigning to be the next President of the European commission.

Following a vote in the European Party of Socialists (PES), Schulz was nomintated "candidate designate" for the post and is set become the candidate proper following the party's congress in March next year.

Schulz, a German politician and social democrat, said he was "honoured and humbled" by the support of th...