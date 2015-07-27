Ad
David Cameron is set to announce a June 2016 referendum on EU membership. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron planning June 2016 EU vote

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron is poised to set out plans for the UK’s referendum on European Union membership to be held in June next year.

According to a report in the Independent on Sunday, citing government sources, the prime minister will announce the date during his keynote address at his Conservative party’s annual conference ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

