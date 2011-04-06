Ad
MEPs may be prevented from having paid jobs on the side in the future (Photo: snorski)

Romania asks to lift immunity of cash-for-ammendments MEP

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors and the justice minister on Tuesday (5 April) asked the European Parliament to lift the immunity of Socialist MEP Adrian Severin, who invoiced €12,000 for a legislative amendment he put on behalf of Sunday Times journalists posing as lobbyists.

Romania's anti-corruption prosecutors asked that his immunity be lifted in order for them to be able to investigate "the suspicion of bribe taking and abuse of power" arising from the Sunday Times investigati...

