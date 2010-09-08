Italy resumes anti-Roma action in teeth of EP vote

Italian police on Tuesday (7 September) resumed the dismantling of Roma camps near Milan and Rome and transferred some of the inhabitants to temporary housing, with the mayor of the Italian capital pledging to accelerate the demolitions.

Milan police tore down barracks and tents housing some 250 Roma, who "left without creating any problems," a police spokesman told AFP. Social services in the northern Italian city offered temporary housing to the displaced, but only two dozen women and...