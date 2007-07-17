Ad
Giscard d'Estaing says 'cosmetic changes would make the text more easy to swallow' (Photo: EUobserver)

EU constitution architect deplores 'cosmetic' text changes

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The architect of the rejected European constitution, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, says the recently agreed changes to the document are "cosmetic" and designed to avoid the EU's new reform treaty looking exactly like the EU constitution.

The former chairman of the European Convention - the body of over a hundred politicians which drafted the 2004 EU constitution - criticised the new-look version of the constitution on Tuesday (17 July). The reform treaty was agreed by EU leaders at a summit...

