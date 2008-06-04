Petition for women to take top EU posts

A citizen's petition has been launched to lobby for a woman to win one of the top four EU posts up for grabs next year, with such jobs normally going to a clutch of men following much closed-door bartering - between other men.

Dubbed 'Females in Front', the online petition set up by Danish socialist MEP Christel Schaldemose has set its sights on gaining 1 million signatures to use as a political pressure tool to ensure more gender balance in the jobs.

"With 1 million signatures, w...