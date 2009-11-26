Commission pay hike comes amid member state austerity plans

A European Commission call for a 3.7 percent pay increase looks certain to raise more than a few eyebrows across the union as member state governments struggle to convince domestic civil servants to accept pay freezes.

The proposed rise would apply to all officials in the EU institutions and agencies, as well as to the pensions of retired employees, and comes in the face of national pay protests in countries stretching from Ireland to the Baltics.

Forecasts for rising unemploym...