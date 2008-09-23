Ad
Kosovar children - the young state will lobby for further EU recognition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo's man in Brussels sets out priorities

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The main tasks of Kosovo's new embassy in Brussels will be to lobby the EU for wider recognition of the country's independence and to raise awareness of Serbia's attempts to sabotage the young state, Kosovo envoy Ilir Dugolli told EUobserver.

"Negotiating the question for more recognition of Kosovo is the absolute priority. In the case of the EU, all the other steps go through this step. You cannot really make much progress in negotiating with the EU unless this hurdle is overcome," Mr...

