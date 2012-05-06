Ad
euobserver
Francois Hollande - the self-styled anti-bling politician ousted Sarkozy from office after one term (Photo: Benjamin Boccas)

Hollande elected next president of France

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Francois Hollande is to be the next president of France after initial results showed that around 52 percent of voters cast their ballot for the socialist and self-styled Monsieur Normal.

Speaking after his win, Hollande said that the French had vote for "change."

"Austerity can no longer be an inevitability in Europe," he said, alluding to the on-going European discussion about the merits of constant economic belt-tightening.

After a bitterly-fought campaign characterised b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

France: Hollande leads, Le Pen shocks in third place
Hollande sees his calls for 'growth pact' vindicated
Sarkozy and Hollande gear up for minutely-planned TV duel
Francois Hollande - the self-styled anti-bling politician ousted Sarkozy from office after one term (Photo: Benjamin Boccas)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections