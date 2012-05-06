Hollande elected next president of France

Francois Hollande is to be the next president of France after initial results showed that around 52 percent of voters cast their ballot for the socialist and self-styled Monsieur Normal.

Speaking after his win, Hollande said that the French had vote for "change."

"Austerity can no longer be an inevitability in Europe," he said, alluding to the on-going European discussion about the merits of constant economic belt-tightening.

After a bitterly-fought campaign characterised b...