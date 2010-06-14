Ad
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will talk to the conservative opposition parties, but is unlikely to find a partner (Photo: European Commission)

Centre-right coalition set to take over in Slovakia

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Slovakia's governing Smer-Social Democracy have boosted their support by six percent in the weekend's general election to win 62 seats, far and away the most popular party. But current Prime Minister Robert Fico will most likely not return to power, as support for his two hard-right coalition partners slumped, and all four centre-right opposition parties have ruled out working with his centre-left group.

On Monday (14 June), Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic approached Mr Fico, asking hi...

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will talk to the conservative opposition parties, but is unlikely to find a partner (Photo: European Commission)

