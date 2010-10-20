Strasbourg seat under fire as MEPs fret over fuel shortages

With President Nicolas Sarkozy engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken with French people over retirement age reforms, the rolling strikes and threats of fuel shortages across the country have sparked a tart exchange on the merits of keeping the European Parliament seat in Strasbourg.

The parliament's travel bureau on Tuesday (19 October) warned in a memo to all euro-deputies that the ongoing demonstrations have "seriously perturbed" Strasbourg public transport, including shuttle buse...