Parliament staff in Strasbourg. 'Maybe our unfortunate colleague could even reach Germany on foot?' a Belgian MEP quipped (Photo: EUobserver)

Strasbourg seat under fire as MEPs fret over fuel shortages

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

With President Nicolas Sarkozy engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken with French people over retirement age reforms, the rolling strikes and threats of fuel shortages across the country have sparked a tart exchange on the merits of keeping the European Parliament seat in Strasbourg.

The parliament's travel bureau on Tuesday (19 October) warned in a memo to all euro-deputies that the ongoing demonstrations have "seriously perturbed" Strasbourg public transport, including shuttle buse...

