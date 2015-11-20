Ad
euobserver
Liberals hope to gain more seats in the EP in 2019 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Liberal leaders try to rebuild influence

by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

Liberals are aiming to make their presence bigger across Europe and their voices more relevant, as members of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) gather in Budapest for their annual congress on Thursday (19 November) to elect a new president.

Liberals suffered a serious blow in Germany two years ago, when the FDP stumbled out of the Bundestag, and in the UK elections earlier this year the Liberal Democrats were trounced.

Liberals also lost seats in the 2014 E...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

